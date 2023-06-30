Employment: Job Listings

Project Officer/Advocate: Redress Project – Identified Role

Please note: This is an identified position for an Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander person. In this role an applicant’s race is a genuine occupational qualification and is authorised by section 14 of the Anti-Discrimination Act 1997, as amended.

Role purpose

The Project Officer/Advocate will, in collaboration with the Manager & Specialist Advocate, conduct research, stakeholder and community engagement to support people with disability who face barriers to access the National Redress Scheme. This role will be focused on community engagement within Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander communities.

The Project Officer/Advocate, Redress will also provide as required: information, support, assisted referrals, and individual advocacy to people with disability nationally, who are survivors of institutional child sexual abuse and who are seeking redress through the National Redress Scheme, or alternative avenues.

This role will involve exposure to information about child sexual assault and other forms of violence, and will involve working, at times, with clients with a heightened level of distress. It is known that exposure to high levels of distress increases the risk for development of vicarious trauma, therefore this role includes access to monthly, external supervision and generous EAP.

Status: Full-Time – 35 hours per week. Contract until 30/6/2023, possible extension dependant on funding.

Award Classification: Level 5, Social, Community, Home Care & Disability Services Award 2010, PWDA EBA rate, plus super and salary sacrificing

Find more information about this role, including how to apply, in the Position Description (PDF | Word document).

Individual Advocate, NSW (Casual)

The Individual Advocate provides advocacy support to people with disability to promote, protect, and realise their human, legal, and service user rights, in accordance with the National Disability Service Standards.

Advocates promote self-advocacy, self-determination, and supported decision-making principles to champion people with disability having choice and control over our own lives.

Award Classification: Level 5 Social, Community, Home Care & Disability Services (SCHADS) Award 2010, PWDA EBA rate, plus super and salary sacrificing

Find more information about this role, including how to apply, in the Position Description (PDF | Word document).

Individual Advocate, Queensland (Casual)

The Individual Advocate provides advocacy support to people with disability to promote, protect, and realise their human, legal, and service user rights, in accordance with the National Disability Service Standards.

Advocates promote self-advocacy, self-determination, and supported decision-making principles to champion people with disability having choice and control over our own lives.

Award Classification: Level 5 Social, Community, Home Care & Disability Services (SCHADS) Award 2010, PWDA EBA rate, plus super and salary sacrificing

Find more information about this role, including how to apply, in the Position Description (PDF | Word document).

Deputy Chief Executive Officer

Based in Surry Hills, Sydney.

Role purpose

Develop and influence key stakeholders to achieve positive change for people with disability;

Represent PWDA in the media, at relevant sector forums and public hearings;

Assume responsibility for the operation of PWDA in the absence of the CEO;

Provide leadership to the PWDA Individual Advocacy and Policy Teams;

Provide advice and support to the PWDA Board and CEO on key issues;

Build the organisation’s reputation amongst people with disability.

Find more information about this role, including how to apply, in the Position Description (PDF | Word document).